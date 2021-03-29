ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will host the annual International Night on Wednesday, April 7, from 7 -8 p.m. in the Atrium.
Western is proud to host international students from across the globe on its campus, and those students are eager to share their music and native costumes during this annual spring event, according to a press release.
This year’s International Night will consist of a one-hour long talent show highlighting music, dance, and traditional dress from around the world.
Rock Springs, Wyoming has a long tradition of diversity, often referred to as the city of 56 nationalities. That tradition of creating a diverse community continued when Western Wyoming Community College was founded in 1959, and over the years, Western has been host to citizens from 67 countries.
This year, Western is home to international students from Japan, New Zealand, Mexico, Georgia, and several African countries, who participate in the International Club on campus.
“We enjoy sharing our culture with the students and community. The variety of cultural offerings from different countries makes it a unique cultural experience,” said Kazunari Inamoto, International Student Club President at Western.
International students will be selling calligraphy prints written in their native languages. International Night is organized by the International Club and is their annual fundraiser. The event is free and open to the public, with a $5 donation suggested for entry.
“This group of international students has been so supportive and caring for each other and for Western despite the tribulations they have faced due to COVID-19. They have worked hard to put together this event to share their culture with our community. Join us for a fun-filled evening,” stated Sue Fahlsing, Associate Professor of Developmental Studies at Western and International Night Committee member.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, food and drinks will not be served. Masks are required for all attendees.
For questions regarding International Night, please contact Sue Fahlsing at sfahlsing@westernwyoming.edu.