S2750017.JPG

Instructors Hank Ketelsen, second from right, and Jacob Muldowney, right, converse during the awards reception for Western Wyoming Community College art students. See more photos on Page B8 and rocketminer.com.

ROCK SPRINGS – Music, laughter, and art discussions filled the air in the gallery at Western Wyoming Community College as people came together to celebrate exceptional art and the conclusion of an extraordinary school year.

People milled around the student showcase and listen to Steven Davis’ music prior to the awards presentation Friday, April 30. After people had a chance to make multiple loops around the room and observe all the displays, Assistant Professor of Art Jacob Muldowney announced the winners. He said they’d enjoyed an exceptional student show and the artists did not make it easy on the judges.

Ellie Croft - Opossum - Second Place.JPG

Ellie Croft said she worked for her "Opossum" sculpture to come alive. Her efforts were rewarded with a second-place prize in the student art awards. 

Ellie Croft received second-place honors for her “Opossum” sculpture.

“I think it’s a pretty great honor,” she said.

She said she was pleased with the facial expression of the opossum and how it “came to life.”

Stella Thompson earned third- and first-place awards for her “Human Colonization” oil painting and “The Wheat Field” charcoal drawing, respectively.

Stella Thompson - The Wheat Field - First Place.JPG

"The Wheat Field" by Stella Thompson earned top honors in the student art show at Western Wyoming Community College. She gave credit to art teacher Jacob Muldowney and said she "wouldn't be here if it weren't for him."

She said she grew from working on the pieces this past year and gave a shoutout to Muldowney for being a great art teacher she would “100% recommend.”

Turning to “The Wheat Field,” she said she enjoyed the high contrasts in the black-and-white piece. The sophomore plans to transfer to Arizona State University in the fall, where she will continue her art education as she plans to be an art teacher.

Stella Thompson - Human Colonization - Third Place.JPG

"Human Colonization" by Stella Thompson captured people's impact on the landscape and a third-place award.

Honorable mentions were presented to Ahbee Fanos, Kiera Edmonds, Lauren Foster, Kathryn Hoefler, Jessie Roundy, Thompson, and Kyler Van Valkenburg. Purchase awards went to Devon Clark and Fanos.

Muldowney said he was really proud of his students who had been through a hard year and rose to the occasion. Due to coronavirus restrictions, Western’s gallery hadn’t hosted a student art show since 2019. Muldowney said that show was exemplary and “the work this year is even a step higher.”

S2750025.JPG

Steven Davis plays guitar, right, while visitors to the art gallery at Western Wyoming Community College take in the pieces created by students.
S2750024.JPG

Mustang students get a closeup look at the works on display at the Western Wyoming Community College art gallery.
Jessie Roundy - Iniquity crop.jpg

Jessie Roundy used tape and wood stain to craft “Iniquity,” which earned an honorable mention.
Devon Clark - B Bowl - PP.JPG

Devon Clark’s “B Bowl” stoneware earned a purchase prize sponsored by Vice President for Student Learning Cliff Wittstruck.
Stella Thompson - Dimension Overlap - HM copy.jpg

Stella Thompson’s pastel on paper painting titled “Dimension Overlap” earned attention and an honorable mention.
Ahbee Fanos - Jimmy Print - PP

Ahbee Fanos’s “Jimmy Print” linocut received a purchase award sponsored by Associate Vice President of Human Resources Joy Adams.
Ahbee Fanos - Gothic Foo-Gothic Falls

Ahbee Fanos's "Gothic Foo-Gothic Falls" woodcut earned an honorable mention award.
Kathryn Hoefler - Untitled - HM.jpg

“Untitled” by Kathryn Hoefler was recognized with an honorable mention award.
Kyler Van Valkenburg - Moose Ricky - HM.jpg

An honorable mention award went to “Moose Ricky” by Kyler Van Valkenburg.
Lauren Foster - Landscape Abstract Print - HM

This collagraph called “Landscape Abstract Print” garnered an honorable mention award for Lauren Foster.
Kiera Edmonds - Form I - HM

Kiera Edmonds’ “Form I,” which earned an honorable mention, was created from plaster, paint and clay.
S2750057.JPG

Western Wyoming Community College instructor Bart Fetz, left, speaks with Jacob Muldowney during the April 30 reception for Mustang artists.

