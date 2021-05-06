Instructors Hank Ketelsen, second from right, and Jacob Muldowney, right, converse during the awards reception for Western Wyoming Community College art students. See more photos on Page B8 and rocketminer.com.
"The Wheat Field" by Stella Thompson earned top honors in the student art show at Western Wyoming Community College. She gave credit to art teacher Jacob Muldowney and said she "wouldn't be here if it weren't for him."
ROCK SPRINGS – Music, laughter, and art discussions filled the air in the gallery at Western Wyoming Community College as people came together to celebrate exceptional art and the conclusion of an extraordinary school year.
People milled around the student showcase and listen to Steven Davis’ music prior to the awards presentation Friday, April 30. After people had a chance to make multiple loops around the room and observe all the displays, Assistant Professor of Art Jacob Muldowney announced the winners. He said they’d enjoyed an exceptional student show and the artists did not make it easy on the judges.
Ellie Croft received second-place honors for her “Opossum” sculpture.
“I think it’s a pretty great honor,” she said.
She said she was pleased with the facial expression of the opossum and how it “came to life.”
Stella Thompson earned third- and first-place awards for her “Human Colonization” oil painting and “The Wheat Field” charcoal drawing, respectively.
She said she grew from working on the pieces this past year and gave a shoutout to Muldowney for being a great art teacher she would “100% recommend.”
Turning to “The Wheat Field,” she said she enjoyed the high contrasts in the black-and-white piece. The sophomore plans to transfer to Arizona State University in the fall, where she will continue her art education as she plans to be an art teacher.
Honorable mentions were presented to Ahbee Fanos, Kiera Edmonds, Lauren Foster, Kathryn Hoefler, Jessie Roundy, Thompson, and Kyler Van Valkenburg. Purchase awards went to Devon Clark and Fanos.
Muldowney said he was really proud of his students who had been through a hard year and rose to the occasion. Due to coronavirus restrictions, Western’s gallery hadn’t hosted a student art show since 2019. Muldowney said that show was exemplary and “the work this year is even a step higher.”