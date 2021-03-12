ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College has earned three top ranking status awards by Intelligent.com.
Intelligent.com listed Western among thousands of public institutions and created a comprehensive research guide that is based on an assessment of 2,277 accredited colleges and universities. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system, which includes student engagement, potential return on investment, and leading third-party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed thousands of schools with comparable programs on a scale of 0 to 100 with Western making it to the final list for three accolades. The methodology uses an algorithm that collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each college’s degree programs.
Western Wyoming Community College has been recognized for the following awards:
— Best in Workforce Training in Wyoming: www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-in-wyoming
— Best Community College Student to Faculty Ratio in the U.S.: www.intelligent.com/best-community-colleges
—Top 50 Colleges/Universities for Associate's Degrees in the U.S.: www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-for-associates-degrees
“Western is proud that our outstanding academic programs, student-faculty ratio, and workforce training has earned us recognition throughout the United States. It is the goal of the College to ensure our student needs and learning outcomes are being met and that we are preparing them for their next step in their career or academic journeys,” stated Dr. Clifford Wittstruck, Vice President for Student Learning at Western.
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides, which include the best degree programs, as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students.
Western is currently open for summer registration, with fall registration opening April 14. The college has numerous financial aid opportunities available to students. The scholarship deadline is April 1. To register, visit westernwyoming.edu/schedule. For financial aid information, visit westernwyoming.edu/aid. To learn more about Intelligent, visit www.intelligent.com.