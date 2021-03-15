GREEN RIVER — The Muley Fanatic Foundation (MFF) was established in 2012 by Wyoming natives and Sweetwater County locals Joshua Coursey and Joseph Faigl and is headquartered in Green River.
MFF operates under the MFF mission of: to ensure the conservation of mule deer and their habitat and to provide such supporting services to further the sport of hunting and sound wildlife management. MFF has made enormous strides in its effort to further its mission through its current 17 Chapters in Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Nevada, California and Virginia.
With nearly 4 million dollars allocated to date through various on-the-ground projects and research initiatives, each chapter hosts an annual fundraising event and retains 70% of the net funds to allocate locally. In addition to hosting an annual fundraiser, each MFF Chapter organizes a Project Allocations Committee (PAC) through 100% volunteers to review and fund proposals that they solicit to impact their local area. Project allocations to date include: research; fencing/fence modification; underpass/overpass funding contributions; predator control; riparian restoration; habitat improvement: sage brush/cheat grass; prescribed burns; youth events; water guzzler installation; conservation easements; stop poaching; signage and aspen enclosures.
In addition to the chapter allocations, MFF headquarters has raised $1,108,315 to fund the DEER Project (Deer Elk Ecology Research) a five-year PhD research project that was initiated by MFF in partnership with the Wildlife Co-op Unit of the University of Wyoming and Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
In what has become an annual staple to the operation, MFF sponsors and takes youth with life threatening Illnesses on big game hunts. To date, MFF has put 74 youth in the field. There are already 28 young people with life threatening illnesses scheduled to hunt in 2021.
MFF was recognized by the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies as the 2018 Conservation Organization of the Year. In addition to its chapter-based efforts, MFF headquarters also organizes two events locally: Mansface Mountain Music Festival scheduled for July 16 and 17 on Expedition Island; and the Cowboy Christmas Ball slated for December 11 in the Pavilion on Expedition Island. Both events were cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic but are optimistically being organized for 2021.
The Muley Fanatic Foundation Headquarters is located at 5 East Railroad Avenue in Green River. To find out more about the Muley Fanatic Foundation; become a member or supporter to further efforts; or to purchase tickets to attend one the 15 Chapter banquets, visit www.muleyfanatic.org. Folks are also encouraged to stop by the MFF headquarters or call 307-875-3133.