WyHy Credit Union

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Sweetwater FCU is pleased to announce its official transition to WyHy Federal Credit Union, according to a press release on April 18. To celebrate this exciting event, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on April 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WyHy Credit Unition branch, located at 2611 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, WY 82901

This event is open to the public, and all WyHy members and the community are invited to come and celebrate the merger. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the staff and learn more about the benefits of joining the WyHy Credit Union.

