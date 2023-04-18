SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Sweetwater FCU is pleased to announce its official transition to WyHy Federal Credit Union, according to a press release on April 18. To celebrate this exciting event, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on April 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WyHy Credit Unition branch, located at 2611 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, WY 82901
This event is open to the public, and all WyHy members and the community are invited to come and celebrate the merger. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the staff and learn more about the benefits of joining the WyHy Credit Union.
“At WyHy, we believe in helping our members achieve their financial goals, and we are committed to serving our communities. We are excited to celebrate this milestone with Sweetwater FCU and look forward to building stronger relationships with our members in the Sweetwater community,” stated Bill Willingham, President and CEO of WyHy Federal Credit Union.
WyHy Federal Credit Union has been serving communities for almost 70 years and are proud to join their network of credit unions. This transition to WyHy will provide members with access to a broader range of financial products and services, as well as expanded locations across Wyoming.
For additional information regarding the merger contact Amy Davis or go to www.wyhy.org.