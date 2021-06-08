EVANSTON — With purses at an historic high of $1.1 million, Wyoming Downs will host its 18-day live racing season every Saturday and Sunday beginning Saturday, June 12 through Aug. 8.
Horsemen from approximately six states will compete for the winnings. The $1.1 million is the highest ever purse in the track’s history.
“We are excited to offer the highest purses in our history and look forward to another great season with big crowds and great times,” owner Eric Nelson said in a press release,
Wyoming Downs will once again welcome live crowds. During the 2020 pandemic Wyoming Downs was one of the few tracks in the United States to continue live racing with fans and did so by complying with state and local health mandated guidelines. This year masks will be recommended, though not required, sneeze guards will remain in place and cleanliness and sanitation will remain the focus.
Gates open at 11:30 a.m. with the first post at 1:05 p.m.. General admission is $10 with children under 12 free in the general admission stands. Clockers corner seats are $20.
Each race day features 10 races.
Wyoming Downs will host special events throughout the season. Among the popular events are the Sixth Annual Brew Fest, Native American Heritage Day, Special Olympics-Wyoming Day and Pink Out Day which celebrates cancer survivors with the annual Raysha’s Race.
2021 marks the ninth consecutive race season since owner Eric Nelson repurchased Wyoming Downs and began racing in 2013. Live racing has marked a resurgence of area industries related to racing.
Wyoming Downs is located 15 minutes north of Evanston at 10180 Highway 89 North,
For tickets and more information, visit www.Wydowns.com or call 307-789-7223.