YWCA of Sweetwater County, 307 Auto Plaza, and Dominion Energy recently came together to make it possible for YWCA clients to have a safe and reliable vehicle to move in. Pictured are, from left, Brent Lloyd, owner of 307 Auto Plaza; Kyrsten Trujillo, YWCA Advocate; Kayla Mannikko, YWCA Development Director; and Les, Dominion Representative.