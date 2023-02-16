company

 ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western) Theatre Department will present the award-winning Stephen Sondheim musical Company on March 2, 3, and 4, at 7:30 p.m., with a public matinee on Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m. The performances will be presented in the Western Theatre. This production may not be suitable for those under 13 without a parent due to adult themes, alcohol, and strong language. 

On the night of his 35th birthday, confirmed bachelor, Robert, contemplates his unmarried state by remembering a series of interactions with his friends as they each explained the pros and cons of taking on a spouse. From musical theatre's most renowned composer, Company is regarded as a trailblazer of the dark-comedy, modern-musical genre. In 1970, it received six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Lyrics and Best Book. It also received the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 2007 and again in 2022. 

