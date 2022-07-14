ROCK SPRINGS – A mash-up of blues, rock and roll, country and folk will take over Bunning Park on Wednesday, July 20.
Marc Berger and RIDE will take the stage as part of the Concert in the Park series, hosted by the city of Rock Springs.
According to Berger’s website, Berger is a New York performer and tours nationally. He has performed at Austin’s SXSW and the Kerrville Folk Festival and have opened shows for Bob Dylan and other national acts. His song, “The Last One” was a staple of Richie Havens' concerts. His current release, RIDE, a collection of songs all having to do with the romance of the American West has gotten national airplay and terrific reviews. Starbucks has licensed it for worldwide in-store airplay.
Berger’s life has been about pursuing twin passions: creating and recording his American roots songs and exploring remote areas of the desert and mountain West.
After signing his first publishing contract while in law school, he fronted rock bands and performed regularly in New York City clubs like CBGB, Wetlands and The Knitting Factory.
All through this period, he’d find ways to get into the West, picking up details from fellow wilderness junkies about off-the-beaten path locales and filing them away for future reference. On one of these trips, he became intrigued by the cover of THE BIG IT, a book of short stories by A.B. Guthrie he found on a revolving paperback rack in a Navajo reservation trading post. It got him thinking about using his travels to create a set of songs in the cultural tradition of writers like Guthrie and visual artists like John Ford and Frederick Remington.
Berger and co-producer Mike Ricciardi now present RIDE, ten cinematic recordings reflecting Marc’s romantic connection to the American West and exploring the value of its myths to contemporary culture.
Berger said that he is excited to visit Wyoming, especially Bunning Park in Rock Springs.
“This trip is unique because I'm taking my New York City guitar amigo to Yellowstone after our Jackson Hole show,” said Berger. “He's been a total pavement guy, so it'll be fun playing concerts with him in Wyoming, but the park's going blow his New York mind!”