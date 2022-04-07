ROCK SPRINGS -- Harriet Hageman, a Republican candidate running for Congress in the state of Wyoming, hosted a town hall at Bitter Creek Brewing in Rock Springs on Tuesday, April 5.
“I grew up outside of Fort Laramie, Wyoming, which is a town on the east side of the state near Torrington. I come from a ranching family over there,” Hageman said. “I come from a large family.”
Hageman attended Casper College on a livestock judging scholarship in the early 1980s. She then attended the University of Wyoming where she received her bachelor’s degree and law degree.
“I graduated in 1989 and have been a trial attorney for over 30 years. Primarily, I work in the water and natural resources arena,” Hageman said.
Hageman was hired to work on the Wyoming v. Nebraska case.
“More recently, I took a position with a nonprofit law firm out of Washington, D.C.”
Hageman said that it is a civil rights law firm where they do all of the work pro bono.
“We only take cases that are constitutionally based; challenging administrative agencies that act unlawfully,” Hageman said. “We were one of the first law firms in the country to challenge vaccine mandates. We filed a lawsuit against vaccine mandates last August against Michigan State University.”
During the town hall, Hageman was asked about the “30x30” initiative.
"The 30x30 was an executive order that was issued by President Biden on Jan. 27, 2021; it was one of the very first things he did,” Hageman said. “He has instructed every agency in the government to be led by the Department of the Interior to identify 30% of our surface and water estate that can be taken over, or ‘conserved’ is the word they use, by the federal government by 2030.”
Hageman said that the next goal is 50% by 2050.
“This is a U.N. led effort. This is a globalist effort and the point of it is for the federal government to literally control about 30% of our surface estate.”
“The federal government, right now, owns 650 million acres, the vast majority of it in the Interior West. They own 48% of our surface estate, 68% of our mineral estate here in Wyoming alone,” Hageman said. “That is 12% of the land mass in this country.
“They want to more than double that. The land may stay in private hands or it may not. It may actually go to the federal government.”
Hageman said that it would “absolutely destroy our economy almost instantly when we start approaching that.”
“It’s going to make it astronomically expensive to grow food. It would be astronomically expensive to develop energy. It is bad policy,” Hageman said.
With her extensive history in Wyoming, Hageman said that she has deep ties to the state.
“My great-grandfather came here in 1879. My family has been here for 140 years,” Hageman said.
“From my standpoint, when Wyoming prospers, my family prospers. But when Wyoming suffers, my family suffers.”
Some of the other issues attached to Hageman’s platform include deregulating the administrative state, standing up for election integrity, controlling government spending and defending energy industries.
Additional information about Hageman’s campaign can be found on her website, www.hagemanforwyoming.com.