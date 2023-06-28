ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 recently announced that Weston Lamb-Costantino, is the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year.
Costantino teaches music at Stagecoach Elementary School. He has a bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Wyoming and a master’s degree in instructional design from Western Governors University. He taught secondary choir and guitar in Green River for three years and has been in Rock Springs teaching elementary music for the past eight years.
When asked what inspired him to become a music instructor, Costantino admitted that he was “never super athletic, growing up,” even though his twin brother and older brother were.
“I loved school, and I had amazing teachers,” said Costantino. “Music came easy to me, and it helped me connect with other people.
“It helps me express myself.”
He added, “I love how music has impacted my life outside of just the study or teaching of music. It’s helped me connect with people and cultures from all over the world and throughout history. The more I learned about music, the more I learned about history and culture. The more I studied music, the better I understood emotions and the better I could connect with other people.”
Costantino noted that quite a few people played a significant role in his journey.
“I have been so blessed to have been surrounded by mentors my whole life,” he expressed. “I had the best teachers growing up and I still remember my specials teachers from elementary school.”
He noted that Jill Carpenter was his music instructor, Stacy Davenport was his art teacher, Terry Pawleska for library and Tracy Giesenhagen for P.E.
“They made Harrison Elementary in Green River the best school!” he pointed out. “They helped me connect my learning in ways that stuck with me. They helped create my hunger for learning.”
He was also taught by Kathy Rath, Ellie Creek and Jarrid Washburn, as well as Carpenter, whom he considers “great band teachers at Monroe Middle School and Green River High School.
“They really helped me grow as a musician and helped me decide that teaching music was what I wanted to do with my life. My teachers always helped me understand that learning was not just mastering concepts or skills, but really a journey of self-discovery.”
He revealed that his mentors now are all of the principals, teachers, paraprofessionals and everyone he works with at Stagecoach Elementary.
“It’s truly a one-of-a-kind school and we all care so much about our students’ growth.”
He mentioned that he has also been very fortunate to have been mentored by the director of Whole Brain Teaching, Chris Biffle, and Nancy Stoltenberg.
“With their help and the help of the other WBT teachers, I’ve seen my teaching become much more impactful,” he said.
Costantino shared that his family also plays a crucial role in his life.
“My dad continues to teach me every day to be a better person and to work harder and not make excuses,” he explained. “Being born with cerebral palsy, he retired as a coal miner, and spent countless hours commuting to work and even longer hours standing on his feet to provide for our family with everything we could have ever wanted.”
Costantino’s mother, Paulette, passed away on Nov. 24, 2022.
“My mom taught me to selflessly care for others and losing her this year has been extremely hard on our family.”
He expressed his appreciation for his siblings, as well.
“I’ve always looked up to my older brother and he is a phenomenal teacher, principal and the best dad ever to my nephews,” he shared. “My twin brother has been by my side my whole life. I watch him coach and teach, and I look up to how he can truly connect with his students and athletes.”
Regarding the recognition, he refuses to take all the credit, saying, “I am simply a product of my environment.”
“I am not teacher of the year because I am a superior teacher, but because I'm surrounded by outstanding teachers,” he pointed out. “My district, the performing arts department, my school, my administration, my family and my fellow teachers have lifted me up to get to this place.
“The district Teacher of the Year award is not an award just for me, but rather it represents the success of a school environment where teachers build up other teachers and where student growth is the focus.”