Weston Lamb

 Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County School District No. 1

ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 recently announced that Weston Lamb-Costantino, is the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year.

Costantino teaches music at Stagecoach Elementary School. He has a bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Wyoming and a master’s degree in instructional design from Western Governors University. He taught secondary choir and guitar in Green River for three years and has been in Rock Springs teaching elementary music for the past eight years.

