ROCK SPRINGS -- Rushmore Furniture has been a Downtown staple since 1947, serving generations of Sweetwater and surrounding counties’ residents. Current owner, Rick Roccabruna, bought in to the family business in 1980 and has kept it as a family operation ever since.
Rick is now set to retire. After having hip and knee replacement surgeries, friends and neighbors will see Rick catching up on projects, serving his God and fishing.
“There won’t be any fish left once I’m through,” Rick joked.
“It’s certainly bittersweet."
New owners Randy McConnell, along with his sons-in-law, Damion Aragon and John Avery, are taking over keeping Rushmore Furniture as a family-owned business.
The new owners intend to build on the legacy left by the Roccabruna and Merrell families and the families before them. They plan to keep the iconic GE appliances and La-Z-Boy brands and bedroom furniture. They will soon bring assorted options for dining rooms.
Shoppers can plan to shop for furniture and appliances on weekends also, with Rushmore now open on Saturdays.
“We are excited to keep this downtown icon alive,” McConnell said.
McConnell added that Lonnie Evans will stay on with Rushmore to help with the transition, and Rick is only a phone call away to help us too.
“Our goal and plans are quality compassion, and service, which is what we feel the Merrell and Roccabruna families have given for 70 plus years. We strive to make this transition simple and familiar for the years of loyal clients,” McConnell said.