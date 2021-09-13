ROCK SPRINGS — Converge Dance Works is set to start rehearsal for a new production and is inviting any adult in the community interested in performing to be a part of this new project.
“I’m excited to begin a new work,” Artistic Director/Choreographer Ann Jantz said. “It’s been a while since our last production, so it is with great pleasure that I can say this project is finally getting off the ground.”
Converge Dance Works is a grass-roots community dance company for adults age 18 and older. It is dedicated to promoting the art of dance in Sweetwater County by offering those interested in dance and movement a meaningful opportunity to learn and perform.
The new production is entitled Life: Our Stories, using the music of The Beatles.
“We all have stories to tell, each unique to each individual, but we all experience the main themes of life. Growing up, finding our path in life, loving, disappointment, death – we all experience these things. This production will tell our stories through dance,” Jantz said.
Jantz also said her choice of music is the right choice to complement the ideas embodied in the movement.
“I grew up listening to The Beatles. To me their music speaks to every part of life. It simply was the perfect choice for this particular production,” she added.
Anyone interested in joining this production can contact Jantz at 307-371-2826. Dance experience is preferred but is not required for participation.
Jantz grew up in Rock Springs. She attended Texas Woman’s University, where she received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in dance and choreography. While in Texas, she danced with Radke Dance Gallery in Dallas. Upon returning to Rock Springs, she worked on and off for almost 20 years as an adjunct dance instructor at Western Wyoming Community College.
Jantz started her company in 2011 and has choreographed three shows in the community.