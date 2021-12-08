...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 5 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,
with the highest amounts south of Interstate 80. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Friday. The heaviest snow
is expected from midday Thursday through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow will reduce visibility at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The resolution to accept the 2021 FY 21 Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Office Hiring Program Solicitation Grant Award was approved during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
ROCK SPRINGS – The resolution to accept the 2021 FY 21 Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Office Hiring Program Solicitation Grant Award was approved during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The city of Rock Springs was notified in November that the application to receive the grant has been approved. The total amount of the grant is $250,000.
According to the documents included in the meeting’s agenda, “The purpose of the COPS Hiring Program (CHP) is to advance the practice of community policing through the hire or rehire of additional career law enforcement officers.”
Rock Springs police chief Dwane Pacheco sent a memo to Mayor Tim Kaumo and the members of the city council in June 2021 to request permission to apply for the grant.
The memo states, “This would assist in covering the salaries and benefits for three years and assist in acquiring new positions for the police force. These positions would help alleviate the already strained shift coverage we are currently facing.”
The memo goes on to state, “CHP grants cover up to 75% of the approved entry-level salary and benefits of each newly-hired, full-time sworn career law enforcement position over three years (36 months). There is a maximum federal contribution of $125,000 per position over the 36-month grant period.
“A minimum 25% local cash match is required for the city of Rock Springs. Through the grant, we may apply for a maximum of three new officer positions, however our grant request will be for two positions.”
One of the documents included in the agenda states that during the 2022 fiscal year, 26 positions in the police, parks and recreation, engineering operations and public services departments have been defunded.
“We currently have fewer officers employed but our reported number of incidents have increased, which has caused us to have higher overtime pay.
“We have also had to cut and/or reduce the number of community service programs due to budget constraints.”