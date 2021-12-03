...Gusty Winds for Sweetwater County Saturday...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 55
mph.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County
* WHEN...Late Saturday night into early Sunday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mainly to transportation. Expect control
issues with light and high profile vehicles, including campers
and tractor trailers.
ROCK SPRINGS – The resolution to accept the 2021 FY 21 Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Office Hiring Program Solicitation Grant Award is up for approval during the upcoming Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.
The city of Rock Springs was notified in November that the application to receive the grant has been approved. The total amount of the grant is $250,000.
According to the documents included in the meeting’s agenda, “The purpose of the COPS Hiring Program (CHP) is to advance the practice of community policing through the hire or rehire of additional career law enforcement officers.”
Rock Springs police chief Dwane Pacheco sent a memo to Mayor Tim Kaumo and the members of the city council in June 2021 to request permission to apply for the grant.
The memo states, “This would assist in covering the salaries and benefits for three years and assist in acquiring new positions for the police force. These positions would help alleviate the already strained shift coverage we are currently facing.”
The memo goes on to state, “CHP grants cover up to 75% of the approved entry-level salary and benefits of each newly-hired, full-time sworn career law enforcement position over three years (36 months). There is a maximum federal contribution of $125,000 per position over the 36-month grant period.
“A minimum 25% local cash match is required for the city of Rock Springs. Through the grant, we may apply for a maximum of three new officer positions, however our grant request will be for two positions.”
Additional information pertaining to the grant can be found on the agenda which is available on the city’s website, www.rswy.net.