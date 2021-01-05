Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Windy with rain and snow showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain and snow showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.