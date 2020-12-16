ROCK SPRINGS -- As uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic and when a vaccine will be available to the general public, it’s not just concerns about health that have some Wyomingites worried. Civil rights – especially when interacting with law enforcement – is also an issue, particularly for the state’s immigrant community.
That’s why the ACLU of Wyoming is hosting a virtual training to educate people about their rights when interacting with all types of law enforcement, including ICE officials, on Friday. The presentation will be streamed live on Zoom and on the ACLU of Wyoming’s Facebook page in Spanish.
Latinx people in Wyoming make up about 10% of the Wyoming population, but native Spanish speakers who move to Wyoming still struggle to find resources because of the language barrier.
“Encounters with law enforcement officials can be stressful and scary,” said Antonio Serrano, ACLU of Wyoming advocacy manager. “People have various experiences with law enforcement, some of which are not always fair or legal. That’s why we want to ensure people know their rights. As an organization, we try to pay attention to the unmet needs in our community. We want to ensure everyone understands their rights – and how to be better prepared to advocate for themselves, their family and their neighbors – in any language.”
The ACLU of Wyoming also has also has Spanish resources available on its website at www.aclu-wy.org/paginas.