From left, Tim Williams, warehouse assistant for Medisys, Ray Fredericks, assistant director for Medisys, and Dr. Abhu Kaur with Khalsa Aid USA, a global humanitarian organization, load dozens of electrical transformers onto a pallet, which will be shipped to New Delhi with oxygen concentrators this week on New York’s Long Island, Friday, May 7, 2021. With teams deployed in India to help support COVID-19 patients, Khalsa Aid USA plans to provide a total of 500 oxygen concentrators and 500 transformers to cities throughout the country.