The number of active coronavirus cases climbed back over 2,000 on Thursday as the number of new confirmed cases outpaced reported recoveries.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 345 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 67 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases grew by 223, the department said, leaving the state with 2,052 active cases, an increase of 189 over Wednesday.
Laramie County had 291 active cases; Natrona and Teton counties had 290; Uinta County had 204; Park had 137; Sheridan had 111; Campbell and Sweetwater had 103; Fremont had 80; Albany had 63; Lincoln had 54; Converse had 46; Johnson had 45; Big Horn had 44; Hot Springs had 42; Washakie had 38; Platte had 36; Carbon had 25; Goshen had 20; Sublette had 13; Crook had 10; Weston had six, and Niobrara had one.
New confirmed cases were reported in 21 counties. Laramie County reported the highest number of new confirmed cases at 73. Teton County had 69.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought the total number of coronavirus cases seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March to 48,701. With the increases in reported recoveries, the number of people to recover from the illness since the pandemic began was set at 46,127 on Thursday.