As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 46,076, an increase of 32 confirmed cases over Friday's 56,044.
The number of active coronavirus cases in the state was 591, a decline of 90 from Friday and the lowest total seen since mid-September. Crook and Hot Springs counties reported no active cases Sunday.
Sweetwater County saw the highest number of new confirmed cases since Friday at 11; Lincoln County reported four new cases; Albany, Laramie and Teton counties each added three new cases to their totals; Fremont, Sheridan and Sublette had two new cases, and Big Horn and Natrona counties each reported one new case.