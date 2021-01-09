As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 39,925, an increase of 43 cases over yesterday's 39,882.
The number of active coronavirus cases in the state was 1,740, a decrease of 139 cases over yesterday's 1,879.
The largest increase in coronavirus cases for this reporting period was in Park County, with nine new cases; Laramie County had seven; Fremont and Lincoln counties reported six each; Sweetwater County had four new cases; Albany County had three; Washakie County had two; and Big Horn, Carbon, Converse, Hot Springs, Natrona, Sublette and Teton counties all reported one new case.
Crook, Goshen, Johnson, Niobrara, Platte, Sheridan, Uinta and Weston counties saw no new cases of the virus.
The Health Department reported a decrease of one case in Campbell County.