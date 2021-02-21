As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 45,653, an increase of 70 confirmed cases over Friday's 45,583.
The number of active coronavirus cases in the state was 702, a decrease of 60 cases from Friday's 720.
The greatest rise in coronavirus cases was in Fremont County, which reported 19 new cases; Sweetwater County had 15; Carbon and Teton counties reported nine each; Park County had eight; Sheridan County had seven; Albany and Campbell counties had four each; Lincoln and Uinta counties had three each; Big Horn County reported two new cases; Crook, Goshen and Niobrara counties all had one new case. Hot Springs, Johnson, Platte, Washakie and Weston counties showed no change in coronavirus case numbers.
The Health Dept. showed a decrease of one case in Sublette County, two cases in Converse County, four cases in Laramie County and nine cases in Natrona County.