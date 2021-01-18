As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 42,173, an increase of 256 cases over Saturday's 41,917.
The number of active coronavirus cases in the state was 2,021, an increase of 209 cases over Saturday's 1,812.
The highest increase of coronavirus cases in this reporting period was 71 new cases, found in Teton County. Park County had 34; Campbell County had 24; Laramie County had 22; Sheridan County had 20; Natrona County had 16; Fremont County had 11; Goshen County had 10; Sweetwater County had eight; Albany County had seven; Big Horn County and Platte County each had five new cases; Carbon, Hot Springs, Johnson, Lincoln and Uinta counties reported four each; Converse County had two; Washakie County had one.
Crook, Niobrara, Sublette and Weston counties had no new cases.