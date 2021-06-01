The number of active coronavirus cases remained relatively stable again in the last week, falling by two, according to state Department of Health figures.
The department, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received reports of 412 new laboratory-confirmed cases since May 24, along with 155 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries reported to the department increased by 563, leaving the state with 458 active cases, compared to 460 on May 24.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 105; Sweetwater County had 79; Campbell County had 56; Natrona County had 37; Fremont County had 32; Albany had 29; Park had 24; Uinta had 22; Sheridan had 20; Platte had nine; Teton had seven; Big Horn, Crook and Goshen had six; Johnson had five; Converse, Sublette and Weston had three; Lincoln and Washakie had two, and Hot Springs and Niobrara had one.
Carbon County had no active cases as of Tuesday.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Increases in laboratory-confirmed cases were reported in 20 counties. Laramie County saw the largest increase in new cases at 82, followed by Sweetwater at 77.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020 to 60,364.
Of those, 59,187 have recovered, the department said.
The figures were released as the department announced that the death of a Weston County man was linked to coronavirus, bringing to 720 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to the illness. The man had been hospitalized in another state, the department said.