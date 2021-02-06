For the first time since late September, the number of active coronavirus cases fell below 1,000 on Saturday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 22 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID, 20 new probable cases and 92 recoveries among patients with either confirmed or probable cases.
The numbers left the state with 976 active cases, a decline of 50 from Friday’s numbers. The total marked the first time since Sept. 26 the number of active cases in the state has been below 1,000.
Teton County had 187 active cases; Fremont and Natrona counties had 120; Carbon had 65; Laramie and Sheridan had 60; Uinta had 58; Sweetwater had 57; Campbell and Park had 39; Albany had 34; Lincoln had 30; Big Horn had 21; Goshen had 19; Converse had 16; Sublette had 15; Platte had 12; Washakie had eight; Weston had six; Crook had five; Hot Springs and Niobrara had two, and Johnson had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Eight counties reported new confirmed cases. Teton County had 13 and Albany, Campbell and Sweetwater each reported four.
The increase in confirmed and probable cases brought to 52,618 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March.
Of those, 51,018 have recovered, according to Department of Health figures.