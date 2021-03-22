The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 50 in the last week, according to Wyoming Department of Health figures.
The department’s regular coronavirus updates showed that since March 15, the state has received reports of 112 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 37 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of people to recover from either confirmed or probable cases grew by 165 over the last week, leaving the state with 419 active cases, a decline of 50 from March 15.
Laramie County had 78 active cases; Fremont and Teton counties had 60; Sweetwater had 51; Uinta had 27; Lincoln had 26; Natrona had 23; Campbell and Park had 13; Carbon had 11; Albany and Sheridan had 10; Goshen and Sublette had seven; Converse had six; Big Horn had five; Crook, Johnson and Platte had three; Hot Springs had two, and Weston had one. Niobrara and Washakie counties both reported no active coronavirus cases as of Monday.
New confirmed cases were reported in 18 counties over the week. Teton County had the highest number of new cases at 62, followed by Sweetwater County had 57.
The new confirmed and probable cases bring to 55,730 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
Of those, 54,618 have recovered, according to the Department of Health.