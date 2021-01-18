The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by more than 250 on Monday as the state reported 342 new laboratory-confirmed cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 342 new confirmed cases and three new probable cases of COVID-19.
At the same time, the number of recoveries reported to the department increased by 88, leaving the state with 2,278 active cases, an increase of 257 from Sunday.
Natrona County had 357 active cases; Teton County had 313; Laramie County had 273; Uinta County had 233; Park County had 176; Campbell had 140; Sheridan had 122; Sweetwater had 118; Fremont had 87; Albany and Hot Springs had 61; Lincoln had 49; Platte had 48; Johnson had 43; Converse and Goshen had 37; Wasakie had 36; Carbon had 34; Big Horn had 31; Sublette had nine; Crook had seven; Weston had four, and Niobrara had two.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The increases in confirmed and probable cases brought the total number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the first case was detected in Wyoming in mid-March to 49,708.
Of those, 46,908 have recovered since the pandemic began, according to Department of Health figures.