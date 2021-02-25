The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased slightly on Thursday as the number of new reported recoveries limited the impact of more than 120 new confirmed cases of the illness.
The Wyoming Health Department, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 124 new confirmed cases and 90 new probable cases of COVID.
At the same time, the department said it received new reports of 200 recoveries, leaving the state with 652 active cases, an increase of 14 from Wednesday.
Sweetwater County had 96 cases; Fremont County had 93; Teton County had 88; Carbon County had 65; Laramie had 60; Natrona had 46; Uinta had 42; Lincoln had 30; Sheridan had 27; Park had 19; Albany and Campbell had 16; Platte had 13; Goshen had nine; Converse had eight; Big Horn had seven; Weston had five; Washakie had four; Johnson and Sublette had three, and Hot Springs and Niobrara had one.
Crook County reported no active cases Thursday.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New cases were reported in 17 counties, with Sweetwater County reporting the highest number of new cases at 29. Laramie County’s case count increased by 25.
The increases in confirmed and probable cases brought to 54,202 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
Of those, 52,879 have recovered, according to Health Department figures.