Active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by more than 900 on Thursday as the number of reported recoveries exceeded 1,000 for the third time in four days.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said it had received reports of 1,279 recoveries of patients with either laboratory-confirmed or probable coronavirus cases Thursday. Reports of recoveries were also above 1,000 on Monday and Tuesday.
At the same time, the state received reports of 314 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 24 new probable cases.
The numbers left the state with 4,033 active cases, a decline of 941 from Wednesday.
The decline in active cases was seen across the state and for the first time in several weeks, no Wyoming county had more than 1,000 active cases.
Laramie County had 903; Natrona County had 707; Campbell had 331; Sweetwater had 253; Fremont had 251; Park had 187; Albany had 172; Goshen had 154; Washakie had 153; Sheridan had 126; Uinta had 121; Teton had 112; Lincoln had 80; Johnson had 71; Converse had 68; Sublette had 67; Big Horn had 65; Carbon had 48; Platte had 44; Crook had 29; Hot Springs had 27; Weston had 26, and Niobrara had 14.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Reports of new confirmed cases came from 20 counties, with Laramie County having the highest number at 49. Sweetwater County had 36.
The increase in confirmed cases brought the number seen since the first case of coronavirus was diagnosed in Wyoming in mid-March to 33,203.
The number of probable cases seen since the pandemic began, those where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case but has not been tested for the illness, stood at 5,020 on Thursday.
The 1,279 new reports of recoveries brought the total number of people to recover from the illness since mid-March to 33,891.