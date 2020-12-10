Reported recoveries from confirmed and probable coronavirus cases topped 1,000 for the third time this week on Thursday, pushing the number of active cases in the state down by more than 900.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said it had received reports of 1,279 coronavirus recoveries on Thursday. Reported recoveries also topped 1,000 on Monday and Tuesday.
At the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases reported in the state was 314, while 24 new probable cases were reported.
The numbers left the state with 4,033 active cases, a decline of 941 from Wednesday.
The decline in active cases was seen across the state and for the first time in several weeks, no Wyoming county had more than 1,000 active cases.
Laramie County had 904; Natrona County had 711; Campbell had 331; Fremont had 254; Sweetwater had 253; Park had 186; Albany had 174; Goshen and Washakie had 154; Sheridan had 134; Uinta had 129; Teton had 112; Lincoln had 83; Johnson had 71; Converse had 66; Big Horn had 65; Sublette had 64; Carbon had 48; Platte had 43; Crook had 29; Hot Springs and Weston had 27, and Niobrara had 14.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Reports of new confirmed cases came from 20 counties, with Laramie County having the highest number at 49. Sweetwater County had 36.
The increase in confirmed cases brought the number seen since the first case of coronavirus was diagnosed in Wyoming in mid-March to 33,203.
The number of probable cases seen since the pandemic began, those where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case but has not been tested for the illness, stood at 5,020 on Thursday.
The 1,279 new reports of recoveries brought the total number of people to recover from the illness since mid-March to 33,891.