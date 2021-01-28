An increase of more than 250 reported coronavirus recoveries Thursday helped push the number of active cases in the state below 1,300.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 58 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus and four new probable cases.
At the same time, the department said it received reports of 254 recoveries among those with either confirmed or probable coronavirus cases, leaving the state with 1,242 active cases, a decline of 192 from Wednesday.
Teton County had 232 active cases; Natrona County had 201; Uinta County had 107; Laramie had 99; Fremont had 92; Sweetwater had 64; Albany had 60; Campbell and Carbon had 59; Sheridan had 52; Lincoln had 49; Park had 35; Big Horn had 24; Platte had 21; Goshen had 20; Washakie had 16; Converse, Hot Springs and Sublette had 11; Crook had seven, and Johnson and Weston had six.
Niobrara County continued to be the only county in the state with no active coronavirus cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Fifteen counties reported new laboratory-confirmed cases Thursday. Sweetwater County had the highest number of new cases at 11. Lincoln County had 10.
The increase in confirmed and probable cases brought to 51,430 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March.
Of those patients, 49,592 have recovered since the pandemic began, according to the Department of Health.