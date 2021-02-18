Active COVID-19 case numbers in Wyoming resumed their downward trend on Thursday as recoveries slightly outnumbered new cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 33 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 48 new probable cases.
The number of reported recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 110, leaving the state with 720 active cases, a decline of 29 from Wednesday.
Fremont County had 128 active cases; Teton County had 100; Natrona County had 76; Laramie County had 59; Carbon had 54; Uinta had 45; Sweetwater had 39; Albany had 35; Sheridan had 34; Lincoln and Park had 29; Converse had 22; Big Horn had 18; Campbell had 17; Goshen had 11; Platte had 10; Sublette and Washakie had four; Weston had three; Hot Springs had two, and Johnson had one.
Crook and Niobrara counties remained free of active COVID cases Thursday.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Thirteen counties reported new confirmed cases. Teton County reported eight new cases and Lincoln County reported seven.
The increase in confirmed and probable cases brought to 53,531 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the first case was identified in Wyoming in March.
Of those, 52,149 have recovered, according to Health Department figures.