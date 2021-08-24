...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. the
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
web only
Active COVID cases up by one over weekend, hospitalizations up 25
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by only one over the weekend, but the number of people hospitalized grew by 25, from 140 to 165, according to Wyoming Department of Health figures.
The department’s regular coronavirus update on Monday showed the state received 724 new reports of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases since Friday, along with 167 new reports of probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases grew by 890, leaving the state with 2,782 active cases, an increase of one from Friday.
Natrona County had the largest number of active cases at 447; Laramie County had 408; Campbell County had 297; Uinta County had 194; Fremont had 185; Sweetwater had 159; Sheridan and Teton had 149; Albany had 125; Park had 113; Converse had 78; Lincoln had 72; Platte had 60; Carbon had 55; Goshen had 54; Johnson had 42; Weston had 41; Big Horn had 37; Hot Springs had 36; Crook had 29; Washakie had 24; Sublette had 15, and Niobrara had 13.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The number of hospitalizations for treatment of coronavirus, however, grew by 25 over the weekend to total 165 as of Monday.
Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had 33 COVID patients as of Monday, while the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 29 and Sheridan Memorial Hospital had 13.
New laboratory-confirmed cases were reported in 22 of Wyoming’s 23 counties over the weekend. Natrona County had the highest number of new cases at 106. Campbell County had 87 new cases.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 71,562 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first identified Wyoming. Of that total, 67,971 have recovered.