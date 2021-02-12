The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming remained below 1,000 for a seventh consecutive day Friday, according to Wyoming Department of Health figures.
The department, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 56 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 51 new probable cases.
Meanwhile, the department said it received 115 new reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving Wyoming with 799 active cases, a decline of eight from Thursday.
The number of active cases first fell below 1,000 on Friday, Feb. 5 and for the last several days, the number has hovered around 800.
As of Friday, Teton County had 126 active cases; Fremont County had 123; Natrona County had 97; Carbon County had 68; Laramie County had 64; Sweetwater had 62; Sheridan had 51; Albany had 35; Uinta had 31; Park had 27; Converse had 26; Campbell had 21; Big Horn had 18; Lincoln had 15; Goshen had 11; Platte had eight; Washakie had seven; Weston had six, and Hot Springs, Johnson and Sublette had one.
Crook and Niobrara counties had no active cases Friday.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
A total of 70 new confirmed cases were reported in 10 counties, but at the same time, a data adjustment by the Health Department reduced the number of confirmed cases in four counties by a total of 14, leaving a net increase of 56.
Fremont County had the highest number of new cases at 20. Reductions in cases came in Laramie County (7), Campbell County (4), Converse County (2) and Johnson County (1).
The increases in confirmed and probable cases brought to 53,086 the number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus since the first case was diagnosed in Wyoming in March.
Of those, 51,640 have recovered since the pandemic began, according to Health Department figures.