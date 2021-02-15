An Israeli military paramedic prepares a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to elderly people at a medical center on Jan. 7 in Ashdod, southern Israel. After racing to a quick start, Israel is blaming online misinformation for a sudden slowdown in its campaign to vaccinate its adult population. Israel's Health Ministry, which is spearheading the vaccination efforts, is employing both carrots and sticks as it tries to persuade reluctant holdouts to get immunized.