Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Snow flurries and snow showers. Low 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow flurries and snow showers. Low 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.