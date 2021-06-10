Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds becoming westerly at 35 to 40 mph with gusts 60 to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest and south central WY, including along the HWY 30/I-80 Corridor, from Kemmerer to Wamsutter and the Green River Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and branches. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dry air mass will lead to low RH values in the single digits, leading to critical fire weather conditions. Any fire could spread extremely fast! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Do not attempt to burn today. &&