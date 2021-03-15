FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, a Suder Montessori Magnet Elementary School teacher speaks to students during a virtual class outside of the school in solidarity with pre-K educators forced back into the building in Chicago. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools, leaders had to figure out how to get kids online. In a patchwork approach borne of desperation, they scrounged wireless hot spots, struck deals with cable companies and even created networks of their own.