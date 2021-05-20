Kevin Fisher, of Quincy, Massachusetts, left, receives his second shot of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from RN Katherine Francisco, right, at a mass vaccination clinic on Wednesday, May 19, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. A month after every adult in the U.S. became eligible for the vaccine, a distinct geographic pattern has emerged: The highest vaccination rates are concentrated in the Northeast, while the lowest ones are mostly in the South.