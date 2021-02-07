This combination of photos shows people riding bicycles in New York's Times Square, left, on April 29, 2020, and in Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on March 12, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. The human loss from the pandemic isn’t going to be reflected in the U.S. population count used for divvying up congressional seats among the states. And that could save a congressional seat for New York but cost Alabama one.