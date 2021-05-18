Nate Mullins, a former bartender from Oak, Harbor, Washington, who quit his job last November after clashing with managers over enforcing mask rules, poses for a photo near a street mural on Monday, May 17, 2021, in Mount Vernon, Washington. There's a wild card in the push to return to post-pandemic life: many workers don't want to return to the jobs they once had. Mullins' unemployment checks don't match what he was making at the bar, but they're enough to get by while he looks for jobs that would provide health care and retirement benefits.