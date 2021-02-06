Residents visiting the Wuhan Central Hospital offer flowers in memory of Li Wenliang, the whistleblower doctor who sounded the alarm and was reprimanded by local police for it in the early days of Wuhan's pandemic, prior to the anniversary of his death, in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Dr. Li Wenliang died in the early hours of Feb. 7 from the virus first detected in this Chinese city. A small stream of people marked the anniversary at the hospital. The 34-year-old became a beloved figure and a potent symbol in China after it was revealed that he was one the whistleblowers who authorities had punished early for “spreading rumors” about a SARS-like virus.