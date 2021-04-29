ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College is planning an in-person commencement ceremony to honor 2021 graduates starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in Rushmore Gymnasium.
Organizers said the college must limit capacity in order to host a more traditional graduation ceremony and ensure the safety of students, families, and employees. Commencement will be a ticketed event with mandatory face coverings. Each participating graduate is eligible to receive two tickets to the event. Ticket holders won’t be assigned specific seats in Rushmore Gymnasium, though seating areas will be indicated in order to ensure social distancing between attendees.
The nurse pinning and the main commencement will be streamed live for those who cannot join the indoor ceremonies. The links will be available on May 8.
The college switched to virtual instruction partway through the previous school year and had a virtual graduation in 2020.
In a letter to graduates, Western President Kim Dale congratulated Mustangs for reaching the end of the 2020-21 academic year.
“The past year will go down in history as one of the most challenging for students. I know I speak for Western when I say how proud we are of you. You have shown incredible strength and perseverance. You have proved to the world how strong our Mustangs are, why Western is known for having grit,” she said.
“I am optimistic about what the future holds. As you continue on in your journey be that as you enter the workforce or further your educational goals, I hope we continue to see the world open up for you in our ‘new normal.’”
Students are encouraged to share their accomplishments and use the hashtag #WesternGrad2021.
“You have earned your degree despite COVID-19 -- that’s something to be proud of,” Dale said.
A graduation countdown clock, schedule, video links, commencement programs and more information will be posted at www.westernwyoming.edu/_resources/commencement.php.