Reports of 97 new confirmed cases of coronavirus were outpaced Tuesday by the number newly reported recoveries among patients with confirmed or probable cases, pushing the number of the active cases in the state down again.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said in addition to the 97 confirmed cases, the state had received 122 reports of new probable cases.
However, the department on Tuesday also said it received reports of 245 new recoveries, leaving the state with 1,395 active cases, a decline of 26 from Monday.
Laramie County had 203 active cases; Natrona County had 193; Campbell County had 133; Park County had 111; Sweetwater County had 103; Fremont had 99; Sheridan had 84; Teton had 54; Uinta had 53; Albany had 48; Big Horn had 47; Lincoln had 46; Washakie had 43; Goshen had 33; Converse had 31; Carbon had 26; Johnson had 24; Sublette had 18; Weston had 14; Crook had 12; Hot Springs had 11; Platte had eight, and Niobrara had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Sixteen counties reported new confirmed cases Tuesday. Park County saw the largest number of new cases at 31, Laramie County had 15.
The increase in confirmed cases brought the number seen since coronavirus was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March to 37,720.
The growth of probable cases by 122 pushed the number of probable cases seen since the pandemic began to 6,203.
The 26 new reports of recoveries meant that since the pandemic began, 42,123 people have recovered from confirmed or probable cases.