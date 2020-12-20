LARAMIE — Waiting in line at the post office is a necessary nuisance during the holidays, and this year post offices are experiencing an historic increase in package volume.
“I’ve been in the postal service for two-and-a-half decades and this is the most packages I’ve ever seen,” said James Boxrud, communications specialist for the United States Postal Service.
Since the COVID-19 Pandemic reached Laramie in early March, online shopping for necessities has increased overall packages in the mail stream.
Also contributing to volume increase is travel restrictions and limitations of family gatherings. Instead of going home for the holidays and delivering gifts personally, people are forced to send their packages through the mail system.
“This is the first time I’ve ever had to ship a Christmas present,” Tracy Williams said while waiting in line Tuesday afternoon.
The wait by that time, spilling into the front lobby and back to the glass entrance doors, was 15 minutes — if everything at the register went smoothly.
Janet Prahl, an elderly woman waiting in queue, said she had been waiting 10 minutes to purchase money orders, adding this is the norm during the holidays.
Exact figures on package volume and delays are unavailable due to the level of assistance needed to ensure packages arrive on time. Boxrud said the analysts who would normally configure those numbers are likely running routes or sorting at processing plants.
“We’re borrowing … so many people are going to different post offices to deliver mail and packages — it’s just that big of a year,” he said, referring to this time of year as the Super Bowl for postal workers.
The United States Postal Service employees approximately 640,000 individuals at over 30,000 post offices; Wyoming alone hired over 100 new employees to keep up with holiday shipments. Some of the new hires are strictly package carriers and are only seasonal workers.
There is a way around waiting in line and it’s as simple as clicking “submit order.”
Like buying groceries or Christmas presents and having them delivered to your house, you can purchase packaging supplies and print shipping labels at home and have them picked up for delivery.
Boxrud even suggests ordering flat rate boxes to avoid measuring and weighing packages under 70 pounds.
“You can skip the trip, and ship online … [schedule] an order for your carrier to pick up the packages the next day,” Boxrud said, adding educating the public about this service will bring relief to postal workers now and in the future.