The Indiana Farmers Coliseum scoreboard goes dark after a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game between Iowa and Grand Canyon on Saturday, March 20, in Indianapolis. The VCU Oregon game scheduled to be played after the Iowa Grand Canyon game was canceled after VCU was pulled from the NCAA Tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. The NCAA says the 10th-seeded Rams' first-round game Saturday against Oregon has been declared a no-contest.