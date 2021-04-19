This image by Mads Nissen of Politiken, Panos Pictures, won the World Press Photo of the Year award, and the first prize in the General News Singles category. Titled "The First Embrace," it shows Rosa Luzia Lunardi, 85, embraced by nurse Adriana Silva da Costa Souza at the Viva Bem care home in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Aug. 5, 2020.