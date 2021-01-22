Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. Morning high of 36F with temps falling to near 25. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. N winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.