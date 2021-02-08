As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 44,897, a decline of 36 confirmed cases over Saturday's 44,933.
The Wyoming Department of Health periodically reviews all of its reports of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and adjusts the numbers accordingly. On Sunday, the number of reported confirmed cases fell in 11 counties: 16 in Laramie, six in Campbell, five in Fremont, Natrona and Sheridan, four in Johnson, three in Converse, two in Big Horn and Park and one in Lincoln and Sweetwater.
At the same time, confirmed cases increased in six counties. Teton County had the highest number of new cases at five; Albany and Sublette had three and Goshen, Platte and Washakie each saw one new case.
The number of active coronavirus cases in the state was 987, an increase of 11 from Saturday's 976.