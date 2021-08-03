The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming remained relatively stable over the weekend, growing by eight as the state Health Department received reports of more than 300 recoveries among those with laboratory-confirmed or probable cases.
The Health Department, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received reports of 269 new confirmed cases of COVID over the weekend, along with 71 reports of probable cases.
At the same time, the state received 332 reports of recoveries since Friday, leaving the state’s active case count at 979 as of Monday, an increase of eight.
Laramie County continued to have the state’s highest number of active cases at 199; Natrona County had 95; Fremont County had 92; Campbell County had 80; Uinta County had 69; Sweetwater had 62; Albany had 55; Teton had 42; Converse had 39; Carbon had 36; Sheridan had 31; Park had 30; Lincoln had 29; Platte had 27; Sublette had 22; Goshen had 19; Weston had 15; Big Horn had 14; Crook had 11; Johnson had seven; Hot Springs had three, and Niobrara and Washakie had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 21 counties over the weekend. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 46, followed by Fremont with 36.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought the number of people diagnosed with COVID since the illness was first discovered in Wyoming in March 2020 to 65,467. Of those, 63,712 have recovered.